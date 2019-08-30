Govt asked to revise delimitation of councils in Bara

BARA: Rejecting the delimitation of village and neighbourhood councils, tribal elders have asked the government to revise the delimitation. A meeting was held here on Thursday at the office of District Election Commissioner Nadeem Khan.

The tribal elders Gulmin Khan, Said Ayaz Khan, retired subedar Aman Afridi, Bara Press Club president Khialmat Shah, former president Khyber Union Ibrahim Afridi, Farooq Afridi, Irfan Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bara Press Club cultural secretary Saqib Afridi and others were present.

They believed the government had made mistakes in delimitation and composition of the village and neighbourhood and territorial councils in the subdivision before conducting the local government elections.

The speakers said that most of the territorial areas had been given to other tehsils like Landikotal and Jamrud and vice versa. They said the government should rectify the mistakes in the delimitation of the councils by revising it properly according to the population of the Bara subdivision.

Later, Nadeem Khan said the procedure for holding elections for the local governments had been devised under the Constitution and Local Government Act 2017 in the country. He said about 147 village councils had already been formed in the Khyber tribal district, adding that the numbers of village councils would depend on the ratio of the population.

"The district election commissioner has not yet officially received the structural draft about the allocation, composition and delimitation of village councils and once it is obtained, we will inform the people in the Khyber district," he said.