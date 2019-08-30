Graduation ceremony at IST held

Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology (IST) celebrated its 14th Commencement of Class 2019 with the graduation of 344 students in the disciplines of Aerospace, Avionics, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science & Engineering and Space Science here on Thursday. Tahir Ikram, chairman KRL, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, HI(M), chairman SUPARCO was also present on the occasion.

The chief guest conferred the students with the doctorate, masters and baccalaureate degrees in their respective fields of specialisation. He gave away the President of Pakistan gold medals to Muhammad Abdul Wasay Awan of Aerospace Engineering, Hafeez ur Rehman of Avionics Engineering, Sadaf of Electrical Engineering, Muhammad Ehtasham Abdullah of Mechanical Engineering, Nimra Khalid Mahmood of Materials Science & Engineering and Sehrish Fida of Space Science, who stood first in their respective programmes. Muhammad Rehan Ahmad and Ms. Fatima-Tuz-Zehra from Aerospace Engineering, Ali Yaseen and Muhammad Sultan Khan from Electrical Engineering, Shahab Ud Din from Mechanical Engineering, M Zohaib from Space Science and Saira Zahid and Zeeshan Tariq from Materials Science & Engineering, Hammad Saleem Adil Mumtaz from Avionics engineering were awarded Vice Chancellor’s medals for best final year projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of IST Prof. Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain said that IST is perhaps the only institution in the Islamic world which focuses specifically on space science & related technologies. “Our approach is aligned with Pakistan Vision 2047 and the Pakistan’s Space Vision. Both these roadmaps have been incorporated in IST’s Vision 2030. We are and have plans to work in the futuristic technologies – which include Indigenous design & development of Micro & Nano satellites, Swarm UAVs,

Advance Propulsion using Plasma Technology, Structural Health Monitoring, Space based Synthetic Aperture Radar systems, Deep Space Communications, Thermal Barrier Coatings for Aerospace Application. Our work in Astrophysics has been recognised internationally and we continue to work with our R&D orgs & industry including the Aviation industry. Our Failure Analysis Center, Flight Control, Space System & Propulsion Labs are gaining national and International recognition,” he said.