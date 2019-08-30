Centre’s team swells to 82 with induction of nine new secretaries

ISLAMABAD: Federal government's team has swelled to eighty-two members with the induction of nine parliamentary secretaries.

All the new inductees belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PTI’s coalition partners do not have too many members of the National Assembly to be taken as parliamentary secretaries. The total number of parliamentary secretaries has now risen to thirty-four.

Before the present selections, there were twenty-five parliamentary secretaries. The central cabinet has a total of twenty-four federal ministers, four ministers of state, five advisers and fifteen special assistants to the prime minister. All of them are members of the premier’s central team.

Although the parliamentary secretaries are not members of the federal cabinet, they do enjoy certain perks and privileges. They are ineligible to attend cabinet meetings, but are allowed to speak in the National Assembly in the absence of the concerned ministers and ministers of state.

Some of the incumbents have no record of representing their ministries in the Lower House of Parliament as their ministers have been active enough to take care of the business of their departments. But some others often speak in the House.

The fresh inductees include Saleh Mohammad (Water Resources); Prince Muhammad Nawaz (Science and Technology); Muhammad Bashir Khan (Privatisation); Sahabzada Sabghatullah (Postal Services); Khyal Zaman (Petroleum Division); Muhammad Yakoob Shaikh (Economic Affairs Division); Malik Nawar Taj (Industry and Production); Nasir Khan Musazai (Establishment Division) and Saleem Rehman (Parliamentary Affairs).

Those who have already been working as parliamentary secretaries included Aftab Hussain Siddique (Aviation Division); Ms. Rukhsana Naveed (Climate Change); Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan (Commerce); Mian Muhammad Shafique (Communications); Ms. Rubina Jamil (Defence Production); Ms. Wajiha Akram (Federal Education & Professional Training); Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (Finance), son of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Ms. Andleeb Abbas (Foreign Affairs); Ms. Tashfeen Safdar (Housing & Works); Lal Chand (Human Rights); Ms. Syma Nadeem (Inter Provincial Coordination); Ms. Sobia Kamal Khan (Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan); Ms. Maleeka Ali Bukhari (Law and Justice); Jamil Ahmed Khan (Maritime Affairs); Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid (Narcotics Control); Muhammad Ameer Sultan (National Food Security & Research); Dr. Nausheen Hamid (National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination); Ms. Ghazala Saifi (National History and Literary Heritage Division); Ms. Javaria Zafar Aheer (Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development); Ms. Kanwal Shauzab (Planning, Development and Reform); Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (Power); Farrukh Habib (Railways); Aftab Jehangir (Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony); Muhammad Iqbal Khan (States and Frontier Regions); and Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik (Textile).

In some cases, one ministry or division has the full-fledged minister, a minister of state and a parliamentary secretary to share the workload.