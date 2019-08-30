For Karachi

For Karachi residents, their city at the moment may just seem the most unpleasant place to live in. The latest spell of rain has left water standing in some areas; long power outages occur regularly as part of a strategy adopted by K-Electric to prevent electrocution by not providing power at all; and drainage systems clogged by the legendary Karachi garbage do not take stagnant rainwater away. The ludicrous garbage collection issue in the city where heaps and heaps of garbage lie everywhere has turned into a farce with serious political overtures. Now, hordes of flies have descended on Karachi and its people, literally swarming the streets and making life miserable for all its residents. A petitioner has taken the matter to court, stating the flies are also spreading disease.

The situation in Karachi has not occurred suddenly. It has developed over years of neglect and mismanagement. The PPP government which has ruled Sindh since 2008 must bear responsibility. But the MQM, which has held the office of mayor, cannot be exonerated either. However, this is not a question of political game playing or finger-pointing. The issues in Karachi simply have to be resolved for the sake of its 20 million or so people. Currently, Karachi gives a picture of hell brought onto earth. It was once a beautiful city with open avenues, and prettily laid out parks as well as its beach. Somebody needs to be held accountable for what has happened. Most importantly, somebody needs to take on the task of cleaning up, literally and metaphorically. Garbage has been removed from some gutters and simply piled up by the roadside on the basis that taking it away is the task of another agency. This is all absurd.

The multiple municipalities and bodies engaged to keep Karachi clean have been doing it a disservice. There is simply no coordination, and K-Electric’s cabling system looks like something put together by a child. It is no wonder people are regularly electrocuted. Karachi’s political leaders may live in well-protected residential compounds. But they too are residents of Karachi and responsible for it. They need to forget their differences, sit together, abandon all the pettiness and work out a way of making Karachi a functional, habitable city once again.