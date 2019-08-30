close
August 30, 2019

Traffic control

Newspost

 
August 30, 2019

This refers to the letter 'No race here' (August 25) by Abdul Waheed. I agree with the writer's poins of view. I feel that badly managed traffic police is the cause of speeding drivings and incidents. Some places lack any traffic police. The authorities concerned must take immense action against this.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech

