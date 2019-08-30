Traffic control

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter 'No race here' (August 25) by Abdul Waheed. I agree with the writer's poins of view. I feel that badly managed traffic police is the cause of speeding drivings and incidents. Some places lack any traffic police. The authorities concerned must take immense action against this.
Adnan Maqsood
Kech
