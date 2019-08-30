close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
August 30, 2019

No mediation

Newspost

 
August 30, 2019

The outcome of talks between US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi disappointed millions of Kashmiri people struggling for the right of self determination since 1947. The Indian prime minister again rejected the mediation offer given by the US president. He again said that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. This contention is unacceptable as never in history has New Delhi showed seriousness in resolving this dispute in a substantive manner.

Now, taking a U-turn, the American president has said that he feels no need for mediation as the situation in Kashmir is under the control of the Indian regime. His remarks have sent dismaying signals to the suppressed Kashmiri people. The US and other big powers should realise that a peaceful solution of Kashmir is important for peace not only in Asia but all over the world.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

