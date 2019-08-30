Bottas stays at Mercedes, Ocon joins Renault

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Valtteri Bottas will remain as Lewis Hamilton´s Mercedes team-mate next year while Esteban Ocon will replace Nico Hulkenberg at Renault, the teams announced Thursday.
Frenchman Ocon´s return to a race seat after a season spent as test and reserve driver with Mercedes was announced soon after the champions Mercedes had decided to give Bottas a fourth year alongside the five-time champion Hamilton.
On a busy first day back after the European summer shutdown, the Formula One paddock was alive with transfer talk and other speculation including a likely return to action by Marcus Ericsson at Alfa Romeo ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Ocon has been signed on a two-year contract as team-mate for Daniel Ricciardo in a bid to boost the French team´s competitiveness, a move that has left the widely-liked Hulkenberg in search of a vacant seat for 2020. "First and foremost, I am very proud to become a Renault driver," said Ocon, formerly a test driver with the team.
