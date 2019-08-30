Nine women in PCB’s annual umpires workshop

KARACHI: With women’s cricket on the rise in Pakistan, more and more females are getting drawn towards the game, which is also springing up their interest in taking the field as umpires.

In the Pakistan Cricket Board’s umpires’ panels, there are nine female umpires. Five of them, Afia Amin, Humaira Farah, Nazia Nazir, Sabahat Rasheed and Shakila Rafiq, were among the audiences during a workshop in Lahore, which concluded on Tuesday.

Nuzhat Sultana, Riffat Mustafa, Samera Aftab and Saleema Imtiaz will attend workshops in Karachi and Rawalpindi from August 29-31 and September 3-5, respectively, during the ongoing PCB Panel Umpires & Match Referees Annual Workshop.

The purpose of these workshops is to bring the match officials across the country up to date with the latest laws of the game, PCB domestic playing conditions, code of conduct and clothing equipment regulations ahead of the 2019-20 domestic season.

In the Lahore workshop, the umpires were lectured by top umpires, including Aleem Dar from the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires. Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, both members of International Panel of ICC Umpires, conducted the workshop. The female umpires welcomed the decision to conduct such a workshop and shared glimpses into their respective journeys.

Afia Amin, a Master’s degree holder, said: “I come from a conservative family, but my husband provided me all the support that I needed. My interest in umpiring developed after watching him officiate women’s matches.”