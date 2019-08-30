close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Shaheen, Fakhar face fitness problems ahead of SL series

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan are facing fitness worries ahead of the much-anticipated home series against Sri Lanka after pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman were ruled out of the ongoing training camp in Lahore because of fitness issues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever. Shaheen, one of the few success stories for Pakistan in last month's World Cup in England, was admitted in a Lahore hospital and is under the treatment of specialists.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman is yet to resume his training is the camp due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI on Thursday. According to the PCB, his scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made.

