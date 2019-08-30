Leisure Leagues trials for Socca World Cup conclude

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues' open trials for Socca World Cup concluded with the last leg held by foreign coach Kevin Reeves in Karachi on Thursday here at DHA Football Stadium.

Kevin Reeves, an experienced and UEFA licensed coach, conducted trials in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and finally in Karachi. He has shortlisted players for selection of Pakistan socca team for Socca World Cup.

Reeves has worked with some of the biggest clubs, including Manchester United and Stoke City Football Club. Pakistan socca team will be represented by this year’s national champions as well as players selected from the open trials.

In Karachi, more than 500 players turned up at the trials. Gohar Zaman and Akbar Baloch assisted Reeves during the trials. Kevin Reeves and Leisure Leagues officials also talked to media during break time. Reeves said that Pakistan footballers were highly talented. “I can safely say that footballers of all cities are highly talented in Pakistan,” Reeves said.

He also praised World Group and Leisure Leagues for their endeavours to promote football in the country. He added that talented players have been shortlisted for the camp, which will be held in Lahore. He added that they will be groomed well during the camp.

“I am hopeful that Pakistan will put up a tough fight against Germany, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania. I would try my best for Pakistan to qualify for the second round,” said Reeves. “I have complete faith in the potential of Pakistan players that they can upset any team,” he said.

He thanked the Trunkwala Family for giving him the honour to prepare Pakistan for Socca World Cup and providing all facilities to do his job properly. He added that they have also taken his suggestions seriously.

He further said that after the camp in Lahore, a short camp will be organised in Greece to help the players adjust to the conditions there. Brigadier (R) Nusrat Hayat Khan on the occasion thanked Kevin Reeves for preparing Pakistan team for the Socca World Cup and praised him for working diligently to select talented players.

He hoped that his efforts will bring good results and Pakistan team will perform well in the Socca World Cup.

Former Pakistan player Gohar Zaman lamented that he never had a chance to play for a European side during his ten-year career. “But the World Group and Trunkwala Family made this possible for Pakistan players, which I believe is a revolutionary step for Pakistan football,” he said.

Leisure Leagues Chief Operating Officer Ishaq Shah said that Kevin Reeves conducted trials in four cities and selected players without any pressure.“Leisure Leagues is thankful to Kevin Reeves for his professional approach. It will now be on players to prove their mettle during the World Cup,” he said.