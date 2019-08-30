close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

PCB's BoG meeting today

Sports

KARACHI: The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held on Friday (today) at 2:30pm at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present a report, while the audit committee will provide an update to the BoG, the Board said on Thursday.

The others to attend the meeting are the PCB CEO Waseem Khan, members Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah, Shah Dost and Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani.

