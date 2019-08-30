PCB to announce 2019-20 domestic cricket structure tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday (tomorrow), the Board said on Thursday.The event will begin with the presentation by the Board on new domestic structure. It will be followed by a panel discussion and the questions and answers session. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Haroon Rasheed will be present on the occasion.
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday (tomorrow), the Board said on Thursday.The event will begin with the presentation by the Board on new domestic structure. It will be followed by a panel discussion and the questions and answers session. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Haroon Rasheed will be present on the occasion.