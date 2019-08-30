close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
PCB to announce 2019-20 domestic cricket structure tomorrow

Sports

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday (tomorrow), the Board said on Thursday.The event will begin with the presentation by the Board on new domestic structure. It will be followed by a panel discussion and the questions and answers session. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Haroon Rasheed will be present on the occasion.

