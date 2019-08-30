Starc strikes as Smith returns to action for Australia

DERBY, United Kingdom: Austraia´s Mitchell Starc pressed his claims for a Test place with three wickets in an over against Derbyshire as star batsman Steve Smith played Thursday in his first match since being concussed.

Starc has yet to feature in a five-match Ashes series that is all square at 1-1 with two to play. But Starc did his chances of being included for next week´s fourth Test in Manchester no harm by working up towards his top speed after lunch on the opening day of a three-day tour game against the English county in Derby on Thursday.

Having gone wicketless before lunch, Starc had Matt Critchley caught behind mishooking by Alex Carey for an entertaining 11 off five balls featuring two well-struck fours. Next ball Alfie Gleadall was clean-bowled by a ball that was simply too quick for him.

Tony Palladino survived the hat-trick only to be bowled for a duck off the last ball of the 47th over. Fans hoping to see Smith bat for the first time since the drawn second Test at Lord´s, when he was hit on his unprotected neck after being struck by a 92mph Jofra Archer bouncer, had to wait with Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman deciding to bat after winning the toss.

Smith is set to return to Ashes action next week provided he comes through this match in Derby unscathed. In Derby, Smith spent most of the first two sessions fielding at second slip. He also bowled the last over before lunch, with the occasional spinner´s warm-up delivery sailing yards wide before he started the over proper with a full toss.