Tibetan monk accused of sexual abuse dies

BANGKOK: A controversial Tibetan monk whose best-selling book on Buddhist wisdom was overshadowed by multiple allegations of sexual abuse has died in Thailand, his official social media account reported.

Sogyal Rinpoche, a former close friend of the Dalai Lama, suffered a pulmonary embolism and "left this world" at around 01:00 pm (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, a post on his Facebook page said.

"The doctors did everything they could but could not restore the function of his heart... Rinpoche is now resting in meditation," it said. Rinpoche penned the best-selling "The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying" in 1992, which became a huge hit in the West with people disillusioned with their lifestyles. It explored birth, karma, death and reincarnation, and how to train the mind through meditation.