Romania arrests five for ‘enslaving’ German teens

BUCHAREST: A German man and four Romanians were arrested in Romania for allegedly treating troubled German teens "like slaves", tying them with ropes and forcing them to pull carts alongside animals, officials said on Thursday.

Children aged 12 to 18 were detained in slavery-like conditions under a programme funded by Germany with the aim to help them, Romanian prosecutors allege. Berlin has said it had not been aware of any problems with the programme in the past 20 years.

Romanian investigators alleged the children were treated in "humiliating and degrading" ways from 2014 until now on a remote farm and in numerous households in the Maramures county village of Viseu de Sus.

"The group’s members applied barbaric methods against the minors," the prosecutor’s office for fighting organised crime (DIICOT) said in a statement on Thursday, adding the victims suffered "acts amounting to torture" and some had developed "suicidal tendencies" because of it.

The teens were beaten, deprived of food and their prescription medicine, locked up without contact with the outside world and were targets of other "harsh and brutal methods of so-called re-education", they said.

Twenty children were in the programme’s centre when prosecutors searched it on Tuesday, according to the local child protection agency. Four of them are now in the care of social services, waiting for their parents or legal guardian.