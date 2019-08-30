ANP lawmaker denies grabbing graveyard land

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker Shakeel Bashir Khan on Thursday rejected the allegations of grabbing graveyard in Umarzai locality.

Addressing a press conference, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shakeel Bashir Khan and others claimed allegations levelled by lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fazal Muhammad Khan about graveyard grabbing were baseless.

He said that according to the land revenue records, the transfer of land properties started in 1960 and his family purchased a vast area of land in the locality where they allowed the graveyard.

The lawmaker said the sitting MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan had lost previous elections, which he contested for the provincial assembly and since then he had developed grudges against him.