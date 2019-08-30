Police to keep jirgas under check in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan has banned the convening of jirgas by elders to settle cases anywhere in the district.

“Henceforth nobody could a hold jirga except dispute resolution council (DRC) to settle any civil or criminal disputes, particularly related to women and children,” he told a meeting attended by members of DRC held here on Thursday.

The DRC Chairman Sheeraz Mehmood Qureshi, who was present addressed the meeting as well. The DPO said that station house officers would keep a check on private jirgas in the respective jurisdictions, particularly related to women and children, land disputes, land grabbing and usury.

“All SHOs would refer such cases where out-of-court settlement is a viable option to me. Then these cases will be referred to the DRC for a prompt resolution,” he added.

The official said: “We will never allow anybody to exploit jirga for his personal gains and benefits and deprive victims of justice. This is why every police station in the district would ensure that henceforth no private jirga will be held.” DRC Chairman Sheeraz Mehmood Qureshi said the jirga system had lost credibility being biased, particularly where cases of women, usury, land grabbing and kidnapping are concerned. He said the DRCs, which were established across district were, were statutory bodies and working under the ambit of law. “We have settled several cases and dispensed justice to applicants,” he went on to add.