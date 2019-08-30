close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Ex-nazim says Rs1.2b uplift projects executed in Mansehra

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: The Sardar Said Ghulam, who had relinquished his responsibilities as district nazim, on Thursday said the district government had executed Rs1.2 billion development projects during his four-year term in the office.

“I did whatever I could do for the betterment of people as a district nazim. Had the government not cut Rs590 million funds during our tenure, we could have addressed some more issues faced by people in the district,” said the former nazim while speaking at a function arranged in his honour. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should reverse the amendments made to the Local Act 2013, through which district council had been abolished.

The former district nazim said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government should devolve powers at the grassroots level empowering local governments to execute development schemes or annual development programme of any district.

“I think lawmakers should legislate and debate the issues related to national importance instead supervising the execution of development schemes,” he said.

