PPP leader says govt victimising opposition

MARDAN: A former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Thursday demanded the formation of a national government claiming the present government had failed at all fronts.

He expressed these views while addressing a news conference at the Mardan Press Club.

The PPP leader added that his party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s was facing serious health issues and if anything happened to him, the government would be held responsible for that.

The PPP leader said the present rulers were blindly following the policy of political revenge and even women had been targeted. Khwaja Hoti questioned why the NAB had not launched any accountability in the Peshawar’s BRT project, Malam Jabba scheme, billion tree tsunami and other projects.

He alleged the “selected rulers” were victimising Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in the name of accountability.

Khwaja Hoti said the PPP leader Faryal Talpur had been shifted to jail from the hospital while ignoring the advice of her doctors. He said the incumbent rulers were victimising the opposition.Khwaja Hoti said the nation is united on the Kashmir issue.

“The nation is one and ready to fight against the aggression of the Modi government, but the country is facing international isolation due to flawed foreign policy,” he added.