Fri Aug 30, 2019
‘High Achievers Ceremony’ at The City School

Islamabad: The City School E-11 campus will hold its Annual High Achievers Ceremony at the PAFSOM Arena today (Friday), says a press release.Each year this mega event is held to celebrate and acknowledge the success of distinguished students who achieved meritorious positions in GCE A/O levels and FBISE. This year the legacy will continue with the same vigour. AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz, Principal Research Center NUST and Dr Ahsan Ali CEO WASSEN Group will grace the occasion as chief guests. Parents of the high achievers are also invited to the event.

