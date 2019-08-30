20 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws including 14 drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Tarnol police teams constituted by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed raided at various places in Dore Village, and succeeded to arrest nine drug pushers during this search operation.

They were identified as Dilwar Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Jaber Khan, Muhammad Khan, Haroon, Gulfraz, Naeem, Fahim, and Aamir. A total of 7.330 kilogram hashish, one kilogram heroin, recovered from these nabbed persons. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation in underway from them.

Shalimar police team arrested two bootleggers namely Ghulam Qadir and Ansar Mehmood and recovered 126 wine bottles, 90 litre alcohol one dagger, two motorbikes and one vehicle without document, while police team also arrested two persons involved in immoral activities.