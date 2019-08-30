Private educational institutions show solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi: The students of private educational institutions along with the teachers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and stage a walk from Rawalpindi Press Club to Liaquat Bagh Chowk. The walk was arranged by Private Educational Institutions Association.

The solidarity walk was led by MNA Rashid Shafique who is also former Nazim of TMA, Rawal Town. The students and teachers carried placards and banners inscribed with anti-Indian slogans. From Rawalpindi Press Club to Liaquat Bagh Chowk, the students and teachers along with some parents made vociferous slogans against brutalities being perpetrated by Indian army against Kashmiri Muslims.

On reaching Liaquat Bagh Chowk, MNA, Rashid Shafique, leader of AML while addressing participants of the walk warned India to stop torturing and killing Kashmiri Muslims. Referring to human rights violations by India with particular reference of article 370, Rashid Shafique said that it is not acceptable to Kashmiri people as well as Pakistan. India has committed open violations of UN resolutions, which is against both Pakistan and Kashmiri people, he said.

Rashid Shafique also expressed silence of Islamic states towards violations by India and tyranny of Indian Army on Kashmiri Muslims. He said now time has come to wake up and the people of Pakistan would not sit silent and would force India to back up from its decision related to article 370.