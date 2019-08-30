Polyclinic, PIMS to have separate counters for child abuse victims

Islamabad: The Human Rights Ministry in coordination with the elected representatives of Islamabad will further enhance child rights awareness in their constituencies.

Also, the ministry will ask the administrations of Polyclinic and PIMS hospitals to establish separate counters to facilitate the victims of child abuse, while the Child Protection Institute will start its daycare services besides offering educational, counselling, and health facilities.

This was disclosed during the first meeting of the Child Protection Advisory Board, which was held under the chair of Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here on Thursday. MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Secretary Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha, IGP Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor, Islamabad, Secretary, National Commission on the Status of Women, Humera Azam Khan, Aftab Alam, Director General, National Commission for Human Rights, Hassan Mangi, DGIC, Human Rights, Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Dr. Rubina Fareed from civil society, Dr. Ambreen Ahmad, Social Science Expert, Sharafat Ali Ch. Advocate, High Court Bar Association, Ashfaq William and other high officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

The secretary human rights apprised the Board Members on the measures have been taken for the implementation of the ICT Child Protection Act, 2018.

She gave a detailed briefing on the progress for establishment of Child Protection Institute. They also discuss different ways to raise awareness to prevent child abuse and beggary.

The Human Rights Minister said that all out efforts are being made to ensure the protection of the rights of every citizen including the rights of children.

Dr Mazari said we are focusing on the protection of children from abuse. She stressed the need to create awareness to prevent child abuse and said that parents and teachers should realize their responsibility to teach and guide their children and students about its preventive measures.

She said besides legislation and its implementation, awareness was important in fighting against such an issue. She said we have already started an awareness campaign in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that a sub-committee under the chair of DG-IC may be constituted to further devise short term and long term strategy for protection of the children at ICT level.

Besides, the committee will also monitor the performance of the child protection institute and implementation of the care plan. The committee will comprise of DG-IC, Hassan Mangi, Raja Khuram Shahzad, MNA, Ashfaq William, Kamran Adil and AIG Islamabad Police.