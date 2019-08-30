Paramedics discuss problems

Islamabad: A delegation of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation held a meeting with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and apprised him of the problems of allied health professionals including paramedics.

The delegation led by central president of the Federation, Sharatullah Yousafzai informed the minister that paramedics have been facing many problems due to non-existing Para Medical Council. The delegation also said the paramedical staff should also be given uniform service structure and allowances across the country.