CDA starts work in D-12

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started rehabilitation, repair and maintenance work on all major roads, service roads and the roads within the Sector D-12.

MPO Directorate and contractor are jointly carrying out rehabilitation work on all major roads and roads within the sector D-12. During the last week, Chairman, CDA during his visit of sector D-12 directed the Engineering Wing to rehabilitate dilapidated roads, markaz of the sector and all other roads as well as to complete residual development work in the sector D-12 as massive construction activities in the sector D-12 has affected the roads.

The CDA chairman has directed Engineering Wing to complete rehabilitation work on all major roads, markaz and class –III markets as well as leftover development work in sector D-12 at earliest.