Special dengue wards to be set up at Railway Hospital: Rashid

Rawalpindi: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid said that as the situation of dengue continues to deteriorate in the city special dengue wards would be set up in Railway Hospital and private city hospitals.

He expressed these views during his visits to allied hospitals of Rawalpindi city on Thursday. Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, Dr Umar who accompanied the minister briefed the minister about the arrangements being made to provide better medical treatment to the patients.

The minister assured to discuss the matter of dengue situation with the Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar during his meeting with him. The minister was briefed by Dr Umar that over 5000 dengue suspected patients were brought to Allied Hospitals out of which nearly 619 are still under medical treatment but no one is in critical condition, he said adding, the situation is under control.

Sheikh Rashid assured to request the Prime Minister for special arrangements and beds in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). He urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures to prevent dengue.