Meeting

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House.

While sharing thoughts, the UMT president gave an overview of ongoing projects at UMT. He briefed the governor on the vital role UMT in promotion of research culture to solve the real world problems. The governor shed light on the steps being taken for the betterment of higher education in Pakistan. The UMT president also invited the governor Punjab to attend the first “Dr. Hassan Sohaib Murad Shaheed Memorial Conference” being held on September 19.