Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Naan sellers observe strike

Lahore

LAHORE: On the call of Naan Roti Association, the naan sellers observed strike in majority areas of the provincial metropolis against sharp increase in gas bills here on Thursday. Scores of naan sellers gathered at Nasir Bagh and later took out a rally from Nasir Bagh to Katcheri Chowk and blocked the road. Chairman Naan Roti Association Ayub Shah and President Aftab Gill led the rally. The protesters while carrying banners and placards were chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

