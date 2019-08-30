close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 30, 2019

Trains’ one-minute stop

Lahore

A
APP
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced a one-minute stop for each train runs between 12pm and 12:30pm on Friday (today) to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. In his video message on social media on Thursday, he said that all railways workshop workers would stop working for half-an-hour following the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing a protest against Indian atrocities and unconstitutional occupation of Indian held Kashmir. He said that other railway staff would also express solidarity with Kashmiris at noon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore