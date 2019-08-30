Trains’ one-minute stop

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced a one-minute stop for each train runs between 12pm and 12:30pm on Friday (today) to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. In his video message on social media on Thursday, he said that all railways workshop workers would stop working for half-an-hour following the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing a protest against Indian atrocities and unconstitutional occupation of Indian held Kashmir. He said that other railway staff would also express solidarity with Kashmiris at noon.