Fri Aug 30, 2019
August 30, 2019

Bank of Punjab launches tree plantation

Lahore

P
PR
August 30, 2019

Lahore: The Bank of Punjab, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, has launched a tree plantation drive in the city to make the environment clean and to minimize the impact of climate change.

Under the drive, BOP will plant various indigenous tree saplings in the city. The plantation drive’s inauguration ceremony was held at BACHS, Bedian Road, Lahore in which BOP’s Acting President, senior management, staff members and representatives of WWF-Pakistan participated. Mr. Khalid S. Tirmizey, BOP’s Acting President, inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling. While addressing the gathering, Mr. Khalid emphasized on the importance of trees in our ecosystem and highlighted the initiatives being taken by the bank to make Lahore city green.

He added that there was a dire need to initiate such drives in other cities to reduce the adverse impact of climate change. Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said, “Pakistan is one of the top countries facing impacts of climate change. The plantation drive is a great initiative that will help improve tree cover in the city.

Trees are known to absorb carbon dioxide and cool the surrounding environment and with impacts of climate change more visible now than ever, we need to plant as many trees as possible.” He also urged people to come forward and plant indigenous trees at different locations in the cities to make the collaboration a success. ***

