Expat for recovery of snatched prize bonds

LAHORE: An overseas Pakistani, Shiraz Wahid Sheikh, who was robbed of prize bonds worth Rs1.5 million, has urged authorities concerned for their recovery. He said he had come to Lahore from the UK last month. During his stay in Lahore on July 31, he visited State Bank, Lahore, to buy prize bonds worth Rs1.5 million. While coming back, he was attacked by a group of gangsters who snatched his bag. An FIR No. 509/19 was registered by Old Anarkali police station, Lahore, under E-tag No OA-8/1/2019-2555, but no arrest has been made so far. Shiraz Sheikh has appealed to President Dr Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari to direct the authorities concerned to take rapid action and recover his money. The applicant can be reached at +44 7410877689.