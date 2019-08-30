IG for protection of rights of juvenile offenders

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan has said the recommendations given by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) regarding protection of rights of juveniles offenders arrested by police should be implemented and Punjab police will fully cooperate with the commission in all matters related to police.

He said the directions defined in Juvenile Justice Act 2018 regarding cases of children involved in criminal activities should be ensured. He said police would see the matters of children of prisoners in accordance with the parameters of human sympathy and legal ways.

The IG expressed these views during a meeting with a four member delegation of HRCP. The delegation comprised HRCP council members Nazish Atta Ullah, Nadeem Anthony, Asad Jamal and Manager Tahira Habeeb. The issues of families especially children of prisoners were discussed. In order to make better coordination and working of Punjab Police with HRCP, a focal person from Punjab police was nominated so that issues could be resolved quickly with the help of close coordination. The HRCP delegation apprised the IG of the problems faced by the families of prisoners and the issues of juveniles offenders under police custody.

The delegates appreciated the IG for the steps taken for welfare and enhancement of pay of police officials. They said the steps for the welfare of police employees were the need of the hour because they had to face different problems due to their long duty hours. During the meeting, mutual steps for addressing the complaints received by HRCP were examined.

PSCA: Special Adviser to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office here. Zulfi Bukhari, special assistant to PM for overseas Pakistanis, was briefed on the PSCA initiatives by Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt. (r) Arif Nawaz Khan, PSCA Managing Director Malik Ali Amir and COO Akbar Nasir Khan.