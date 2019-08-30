Punjab Kashmir Committee set up

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has constituted a special committee in the wake of prevailing Kashmir situation and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will head the Punjab Kashmir Committee while chief secretary and secretary information and culture are nominated as its official members. Secretary Information will also act as Secretary to the Kashmir Committee. Other members of the committee include PTI MPAs namely Nazir Ahmed Chauhan, Uzma Kardar, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Mahindar Pal Singh while PML-Q MPA Sajid Bhatti was also nominated as the member. Raja Basharat has approached the opposition for the nomination of their two MPAs. He has called the first meeting of the committee today (Friday). This committee would monitor the human rights violations in Held Kashmir by Indian army along with providing necessary assistance to the federal government for projecting the Kashmir issue at different fora.

self-determination: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said Indian occupied army has exceeded all limits of inflicting atrocities on unarmed and oppressed Kashmiris. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the minister said curfew has been imposed in occupied Kashmir for the last 24 days and freedom of expression has also been denied to the Kashmiri people. India should remember loud and clear that by inflicting cruelty and oppression on the innocent Kashmiri people can no longer deprive them of their right to self-determination. Countless sacrifices being rendered by Kashmiri people will meet its desired objective and the sun of freedom will soon arise. Kashmiris have neither kneeled down before India nor will do so again despite being subjected to their tyrannies, the minister said. A ceremony will be held in connection with holding a solidarity day with the Kashmiri people at Chairing Cross.

The minister said Friday (today) will be celebrated as a day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. By the grace and will of Allah Almighty people will come out for the sake of their Kashmiri brethren across Punjab and will express their absolute solidarity with them. He said India in order to cover up and conceal its persecution and suppression of innocent Kashmiri people is not even granting permission to international media to visit Kashmir. We want to apprise the whole world that every Pakistani citizen is standing side by side with the Kashmiri people and will steadfastly stand with them till their last breath, minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said.

peace: CCPO Lahore BA Nasir has said that elected representatives can play vital role in maintenance of interfaith harmony. He demanded the parliamentarians emphasise the need of the responsible use of amplifiers during the Muharram in their respective constituencies.

He was addressing a joint meeting of MPs from Lahore and senior police officers here Thursday. SP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed briefed the parliamentarians about Muharram security plan. The meeting was arranged on directions of the chief minister to develop better interaction between police and elected representatives during the Muharram and to take MPs in to loop. In the context of historical sensitivity of Muharram any kind of hate speech should be discouraged, urged the CCPO. He said that peace committees on district and divisional level had been activated and army as well as rangers would also be available to thwart any untoward situation on 9th and 10th Muharram. "National unity is the need of the hour in the wake of challenges. Managements of processions should conclude their processions at decided timings, said BA Nasir. He expressed his satisfaction over prevailing atmosphere of interfaith harmony in City and pledged that police would continue their efforts to keep law and order intact.