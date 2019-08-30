Political interference in varsities won’t be tolerated: governor

LAHORE: Five hours long "All Punjab Vice-Chancellors Convention” held at Governor House Thursday took major decisions regarding curriculum of all universities of modern standards, elimination of ad hoc policy from varsities and to monitor the performances of vice-chancellors.

According to a handout, the convention was attended by Provincial Ministers Yasir Humayun, Hasnain Buhadur Dareshak, Malik Nauman Langrial, Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor, Babar Hayat Tarar, Secretary Higher Education Dr Raheel Siddique, Secretary specialised healthcare Momin Ali Agha. Chairman Higher Education Commission Punjab Dr Fazal Khalid, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Asad Zaheer, Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Akhtar, University of Gujrat’s VC Shabbar Attique and vice-chancellors of government and private universities and VCs of Punjab Based Federal Charted Universities were also present.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar also directed universities to start “Clean and Green Campus” campaign, to publish calendars of senate and syndicate’s yearly meetings and directed universities to immediately complete the body of senate, board of governors and syndicate. Punjab Governor and Chancellor Ch Muhammad Sarwar also directed universities to set up “students complaints redress committees” to timely solve the students complaints and said that political interference in the universities would not be tolerated and no-one would be allowed to do politics in educational institutions.

He assured that political influence from the universities had been eradicated; no chance of appointments without merit, including the appointments of vice-chancellors and registrars. No one will be tolerated for overlooking merit and transparency, including vice-chancellors. During the convention, the vice-chancellors briefed about their issues and performance for four hours to Punjab Governor, provincial ministers and relevant departments.

Addressing the convention, the governor said that a lot of suggestions were received regarding speedy and efficient solution of university issues and we are deciding that to monitor relevant files regarding universities, an online file tracking system should be initiated, the government will take steps to transfer universities on solar power and special focus would be on research activities, the government will fully cooperate with universities and it is our priority to link the students and universities with the industry and business world. It is imminent to give special focus on research activities and specifically research on eradication of environmental pollution and the current research should be used to devise policies. He assured that universities ranking would be improved up to the international standards and for that chancellor or the government alone cannot do everything instead all responsible authorities, including vice-chancellors will have to play their role.

The governor said there was no doubt that everyone from students to professor and guards at gate, everyone should have access to clean drinking water at campus and in this regard water filtration plants would be installed at university campuses and Aab-e-Pak Authority would support and cooperate in this venture. He said shortage of electricity was a significant issue in Pakistan and we want to transfer all the universities on solar power as soon as possible. He suggested that professionals should also be included in the boards of universities so that graduating students could get timely employments and help in solving employment problems. Addressing the convention, Punjab Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun said that on every issue and complication faced by university, we keep Governor Ch Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Buzdar in coordination and we have decided that we will establish a committee regarding the issues of universities which will prepare its suggestions regarding university issues and after that me, the governor and other governmental authorities will meet with this committee and I believe that the varsities issues will be resolved on priority basis but for that VCs should also fulfill their responsibilities.