Police chalk out security plan for Muharram

LAHORE: Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the sacred programmes to be held in Muharramul Haram, including majalis and processions of Ashura.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Kahn said more than 15,000 police officers and officials would perform duties to provide complete protection to the participants in the mourning processions and majalis. Six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 inspectors besides the Jawans from Anti-Riot Force and SSU would be deputed for Muharramul Haram-related security.

The DIC said that all logistic arrangements have been completed along with survey of the routes and Imambargahs. Mock exercises have already been started whereas flag marches will also be conducted to create sense of protection in the citizens. Contingents from Rangers and Army will also provide support to Lahore police and district government in maintaining peace during Ashura-e-Muharram. Issues regarding trouble and flash points have been resolved with the help of local communities.

All the important mourning processions will also be provided with security cover by Elite Force officials. Meetings with allied departments have been conducted to ensure timely completion of the arrangements. The community leaders as well as parliamentarians would extend their support in maintaining peace.

The DIG said there would be a ban on pillion riding and mobile phone service would remain suspended for specific duration to avoid any untoward situation. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that the most important and sensitive assignment of Lahore police was to provide foolproof security to all the mourning processions and other programmes.

Police have completed consultations with the members of district and local peace committees, Shia community, licence holders of majalis, religious and local representatives, traders, businessman and locals to ensure a peaceful atmosphere throughout Muharramul Haram. The main mourning processions be held from Nisaar Havely to Qarbala Gamay Shah and Pando Street at Islampura to Khaima e Sadaat.

Security audit of all the streets, markets, commercial and residential areas along with shops on the routes of the processions has been completed. Surety bonds and certificates have been obtained from the related persons and residents of these areas.

More than 8,000 CCTV cameras have been installed on all the routes of the main processions by Punjab Safe Cities Authority to ensure non-stop monitoring. The district administration is also completing its arrangements with regard to monitoring cameras, roads patchwork, drainage and proper lighting on the routes of processions. The participants in Muharramul Haram programmes will only be allowed to enter the venues after complete checking and body search by the police officials and volunteers. They would be check through metal detectors and walkthrough gates. Lady police officers will check the female participants in the events in the ladies search cabins. The entrances of all the streets falling under the routes of main processions will be closed. Snipers will be deputed on roofs. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams will ensure effective patrolling around Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions.

Volunteers are also being provided necessary training of checking people under the community policing at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines. Police officials in plain clothes along with members of intelligence agencies will also be present on the routes of processions to keep an eye on any suspects. DIG Ashfaq Khan said that search operations were continuing to ensure peace along with law and order in Muharramul Haram under the National Action Plan.