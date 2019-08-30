Indian cruelties to Kashmiris: ‘Clock of Conscience’ installed outside US Consulate

LAHORE: National Kashmir Alliance has installed a ‘Clock of Conscience’ outside the office of US Consulate here to count the time Kashmiri Muslims are being subjected to worst torture by Indian occupant army since the recent lockdown of all communication links in the Valley after India imposed indefinite curfew on August 5.

According to NKA leaders, a platform for raising voice against the usurpation of fundamental rights of Kashmiri Muslims by Indian government, the purpose of ‘Clock of Conscience’ is to wake the conscience of the civilised world up against the most inhuman torture and cruelty Indian army is committing against the helpless 13 million population of Indian-Held Kashmir for 70 years.

The Clock of Conscience is a board which is painted with time in terms of days, hours and minutes since the Delhi government imposed indefinite curfew and cut off all communication links, including phone, internet and radio, TV and media since August 5.

Addressing the gathering after installation of the clock, NKA leader Prof Hamida Tariq said 25 days had passed since the India turned the Kashmir State into a jail and let loose the Indian army on unarmed and helpless Muslims of Kashmir to punish them for demanding freedom and democratic rights. She termed the Indian army atrocities in Kashmir the worst kind of torture of human population in the history of the world, and said the manner in which children, youth, men and women were being killed and made handicapped under a systematic genocide conspiracy, was never witnessed in the world.

She warned that if civilised world failed to stand up to protect the Kashmiri Muslims against Indian genocide, the world would forget Hitler and Halaku Khan, and would only remember Modi as the worst and biggest killer of human population.

She said the ‘Clock of Conscience’ is a symbolic effort to stir the world conscience and to express complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren, besides displaying the resolve to raise voice for the usurped human rights of Kashmiris at every platform of the world.

NKA leader Saima Ali Dada said the Clock of Conscience was an attempt to remind the world that 13 million Kashmiris had been besieged in the largest open air jail surrounded by 900,000 strong Indian army men who had been indiscriminately killing, maiming and missing countless number of them every day in broad daylight. Other NKA leaders also spoke on the occasion.

tight security: Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday ordered foolproof security be provided to rallies and gathering across the province, which would be held on Friday (today) to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He was presiding over a meeting here to review security and administrative arrangements in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, being observed throughout the country on Aug 30 on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that Pakistani nation would express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in an enthusiastic manner and provincial ministers and parliamentarians would lead rallies and gatherings in their respective districts.

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar told the meeting that all government officials would participate in the gathering, to be held on Friday from 12 noon to 12.30pm. He directed the divisional commissioners to ensure provision of clean drinking water to participants in gatherings and rallies.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ejaz Ahmad, administrative secretaries of different departments and police officers whereas divisional commissioners joined the meeting through video link.

PU: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) arranged a seminar on ‘Current Crisis in Kashmir’ at its auditorium here on Thursday.

Former Ambassador Murad Ali was the keynote speaker. Director, CSAS, Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and students were present. Murad Ali explained in detail the historical context of the current crisis in Kashmir.

He said the story of Kashmir was the story of Indian repression and conspiracies. He said India should stop denying ground realities, must come out of illusions and accept the fact that it cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with brute force and conspiracies. In her concluding remarks, Dr Umbreen Javaid expressed her solidarity with the people of Kashmir and thanked the participants.