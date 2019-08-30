Bonus for LWMC workers deferred

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has deferred payment of Eid bonus to its thousands of workers and staffers, who had worked day and night on Eid holidays to clean the city.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced payment of 17-day salary to staffers as Eid bonus and almost 11,998 staffers of the company who had worked day and night during the Eid holidays were anxiously waiting for the bonus amount. LWMC’s Chief Financial Officer Mansoor Khalil confirmed that this year’s Eid bonus was delayed and would be paid after clearance of BOD.

Company sources revealed that LWMC Board of Directors had asked Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) department to launch an inquiry into the payment of last year’s bonus amounting to Rs55 million to contract labour providing company without authorisation. Sources said that BOD also directed to stop payment of bonus to the workers of same company as the legitimacy of the company was still in question.

Company sources revealed that on 26th August, the company secretary wrote a letter to the LWMC Managing Director, stating that “It has been brought to the notice of LWMC chairman that a payment of Rs55 million had been made by LWMC apparently in violation of the BOD decision in 68th meeting, to the outsourced labour contractor in lieu of Eidul Azha bonus for the FY 2018-19. Therefore, I am directed to request to probe the issue and facts be submitted within a week please.”

The letter stated that “I am further directed to remind the submission of outcome of decision of 71th BOD meeting i.e. a reference sent to the secretary LG&CD, regarding ascertaining the legitimacy/facts of the extension of outsourced labour contract during 2018 by LWMC. A copy of this letter was also sent to Secretary LG&CD, Commissioner Lahore and PS to Chairman BOD, LWMC.

LWMC sources revealed that in 2017-18, LWMC paid Rs82 million Eid bonus to a total of 7,928 employees, including 7,803 staffers on SWM’s payroll and 125 on the strength of Head Office. This bonus was 15-day salary of these staffers and was announced by the then chief minister. In 2018, the company paid Rs151 million Eid bonus to 11,921 staffers, which included 7,077 staffers on SWM payroll, 4,770 staffers of third party contractual labour and 124 staffers working in Head Office. The amount paid to SWM staff as Eid bonus was Rs91 million, to contractual labour Rs55 million and to head office staff Rs6 million. The bonus amount was equivalent to 17-day salary of the staffers. In 2019, the company announced paying Rs154 million Eid bonus to 11,998 staffers, which included 6,882 staffers on SWM payroll, 5,000 staffers of third party contractual labour and 116 staffers working in Head Office. The amount to be paid to SWM staff as Eid bonus is Rs91 million, to contractual labour Rs60 million and to head office staff Rs3 million. The bonus amount was equivalent to 17-day salary of the staffers.

LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed while talking with The News said that in last BOD meeting he pointed out that extension of contractual labour company without the approval of BOD was illegal; therefore, the amount paid to the private company’s staff as bonus was also questionable. He said he had sent complete details of payments made to the contractor to LG&CD Department and asked them to initiate an inquiry into this scam. He said he had clearly directed the company management to follow Public Sector Companies Corporate Governance Rules 2013 to run LWMC day-to-day affairs.