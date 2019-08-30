‘Vehicle inspection to help save environment’

LAHORE: The launch of the Vehicles’ Inspection and Certification System (VICS) by the Punjab Transport Department is a praiseworthy initiative which will help provide safe and environment-friendly transport facility to the people.

This was stated by Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Ahmed Khan Khichi while talking to a five-member delegation of transporter owners at his office here on Thursday. Twenty-six VICS stations have been activated in Lahore and other districts where more than 89,000 vehicles have been inspected.

He said private vehicles were being brought under the scope of VICS under the Punjab Green Development Programme to improve the environmental governance. An organised system has been devised to deal with various issues, including bus fare, overloading, route permit and fitness certification, he added.