close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

‘Vehicle inspection to help save environment’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: The launch of the Vehicles’ Inspection and Certification System (VICS) by the Punjab Transport Department is a praiseworthy initiative which will help provide safe and environment-friendly transport facility to the people.

This was stated by Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Ahmed Khan Khichi while talking to a five-member delegation of transporter owners at his office here on Thursday. Twenty-six VICS stations have been activated in Lahore and other districts where more than 89,000 vehicles have been inspected.

He said private vehicles were being brought under the scope of VICS under the Punjab Green Development Programme to improve the environmental governance. An organised system has been devised to deal with various issues, including bus fare, overloading, route permit and fitness certification, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore