Govt plans subsidy schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government is going to launch different subsidy schemes including food voucher schemes, issuance of ration cards, formation of additional fair price shops on the pattern of agriculture fair price shops and other different models.

The programme for the provision of relief to people from the poorest segment of society will be formulated and given final shape in coming two days. These different pro-poor initiatives were discussed in a meeting held here on Thursday on the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to undertake steps in order to prevent increase in the prices of essential items and give concrete shape to the targeted subsidy programme.

The chief minister had constituted a committee to launch the pro-poor subsidy schemes in the province and the maiden meeting on the issue was chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting discussed different proposals for the provision of relief to the people living below poverty line.

Minister for Agriculture Nauman Akhtar Langrial, secretaries of departments concerned and senior officers participated in the meeting. Food voucher schemes, issuance of ration cards, additional fair price shops on the pattern of agriculture fair price shops and other different models and proposals were reviewed in the meeting. The poorest segment of people will be provided targeted subsidy under this programme.

The minister criticised that Sasti Roti Scheme was a loot and plunder programme under which poor people were being exploited. Present government is introducing programmes under which common man will get benefit in real sense. He said people were getting quality items on discount prices in 32 constituted model bazaars and Sunday bazaars across the province.

The minister said that self-created inflation increased the sufferings of poor people and a strict action will be taken against those found involved in creating artificial price-hike.

He said it was a great noble cause to fulfill the necessities and other basic needs of economically deprived people from the poor segment of society. All officers of departments concerned should perform their duties with hard work, devotion and with best of their intentions, the minister said.