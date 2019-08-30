close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

CM greets, nation, army on Ghaznavi Missile successful test

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan over the successful test of Ghaznavi Missile.

In his message Thursday, he said that it showed the professional capabilities of Pakistani scientists as another milestone had been achieved. This will further strengthen the defence capabilities of the nation while the armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy, he added.

