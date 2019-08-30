People asked to take active part in Kashmir rallies

LAHORE: A meeting was held at Governor's House which was jointly chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to review arrangements for rallies and gatherings to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir today (Friday) at 12 noon.

It was decided in the meeting that the chief minister and the governor would join people at Faisal Chowk while the people will also gather at Regal Chowk and Civil Secretariat Chowk. People would also gather at divisional headquarters, districts and tehsils level at 12 noon and students would also observe the day. Rallies would be held after Juma prayers in which a large number of people would take part.

Usman Buzdar said that the nation would show solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian torture and aggression. He appealed to the nation to take an active part in Kashmir solidarity rallies to give a strong message that Kashmiris were not alone.

The governor said that strong voice would be raised against Indian atrocities and the case of Kashmir would be fought at every fora. Provincial ministers Basharat Raja, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nazir Ahmed Chauhan MPA, the chief secretary, IG police, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Indian atrocities: Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari strongly condemned illegal and unconstitutional step of continuous lockdown and brutalities in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

The both leaders expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in a meeting held at the Governor's House here Thursday. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and all our sympathies are with the Kashmiris, he said. We will not let the Kashmiris at the mercy of the Indian government, he said. He regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity by committing unbearable brutalities in Indian-Held Kashmir.

Humanity was taking the last breath in Held Kashmir, he added. He said the international community should raise voice against human rights violations, adding that night of cruelties was coming to an end and the sun of freedom would soon rise in IHK. Zulfiqar Bukhari said that strong voice would be raised in Pakistan and other countries of the world for Kashmiris, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the Kashmir case in a befitting and logical manner.