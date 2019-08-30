PA session adjourned

The session of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday was adjourned till Monday, September 2, due to a lack of quorum in the House. Only a handful of lawmakers were present in the legislature when Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani ordered the adjournment of the session till Monday.

Haleem Adil’s resolution

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the House Haleem Adil Sheikh submitted a resolution to the assembly secretariat, calling upon the provincial government to clear the municipal mess caused by the recent monsoon rains in his electoral constituency in Karachi.

The resolution stated that the sewerage system had collapsed in his constituency, PS-99, in Karachi in the aftermath of previous rain spells and the localities there were inundated with sewage.

Many areas of PS-99 had become too much filthy due to the sewage, the resolution read. It stated that three brothers had lost their lives in the constituency due to drowning in rainwater while one more brother of the deceased was under treatment at a hospital.

The resolution maintained that many areas of PS-99 were inundated due to leakage of water from the pipeline of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s K-III project.

It said that ministers of the provincial government had been doing nothing except making visits of the city in their vehicles as they had no consideration for the sufferings of the people who were facing the threat of an outbreak of infectious diseases.

The resolution demanded that accumulated rainwater, choked drainage and sewerage system, and the resulted municipal mess should be resolved in PS-99 to avoid any further human tragedy.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh said the ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly was being unduly prolonged.

He remarked that one sitting of the House cost around Rs5 million, which could otherwise be spent to treat several patients of AIDS in the province. The PTI leader also criticised the Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly, calling it a meaningless institution which was not given any importance by public servants.