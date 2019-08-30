Couple dies, 11 of a family faint due to generator gas leaks

A couple died on Thursday due to a generator gas leak while they were asleep at their home in Allah Wala Town located in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Acting on the information received, rescuers reached the house and found the couple dead. Their bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were identified as Shaukat, 36, and his wife Naila, 32.

Police said the couple were asleep in their bedroom while their generator was running due to an electricity outage in the locality, adding that they died due to gas leaking from the generator filling the room.

11 fall unconscious

Eleven members of a family fell unconscious at their home due to a generator gas leak at their home in Khuda Ki Basti located in Gulshan-e-Surjani Phase-I.

Acting on the information received, rescuers reached the house and took the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They were identified as Wasim Zahur, 50, his wife Sakina, 40, their daughters Iqra, 22, Bisma, 18, Bushra, 24, and Anita, 23, their sons Sadiq, 25, Ovais, 17, Anzala, 8, and their relatives Tahir and Ashraf.

SHO Abbas Cheema said the house is owned by a man named Nadeem, who lives in the Orangi Town neighbourhood, adding that the victims are relatives of the landlord. The officer said that a wedding is scheduled to be held at Nadeem’s house in Orangi Town so he provided his relatives the Gulshan-e-Surjani house to stay at.

SHO Cheema said that after attending the henna ceremony in Orangi, the family had returned to the Surjani home and gone to bed, adding that their generator was running due to load shedding in the area.

He said the family fell unconscious due to gas leaking from the generator filling the room, adding that all the victims were later released from the hospital.