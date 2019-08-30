Need stressed to tap Sindh potential

KARACHI: Province of Sindh holds huge prospects for trade and investment and it can alone lead the national economy, given that all the policies are implemented in true letter and spirit, an industry official said on Thursday.

“Sindh alone can empower Pakistan as it had tremendous potential not only in energy but also in exports, agriculture, fisheries etc,” said Sohail P Ahmed, chairman Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF), while speaking at an interactive session on how to boost business between the two countries.

The discussion titled ‘Trade and Investment between Pakistan and Japan' was hosted by Sindh government's Investment Department in collaboration with PJBF at a local hotel late on Wednesday evening.

“That potential is being not mined properly, as we lack faithful implementation of policies,” Ahmad said stressing for the need of special technical zones. The business body official also urged Japanese diplomats to assist Pakistan in the field of science and technology.