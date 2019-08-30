close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Meezan Bank, CarFirst sign MoU

Business

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and CarFirst enter into strategic alliance for furnishing Shariah-compliant financing solution and value-added services of hassle-free car selling, a statement said on Thursday.

The bank will facilitate the provision of Shariah-compliant financing solutions for used cars on CarFirst’s platform. CarFirst will forward leads of used cars and also provide our customers a platform to sell used cars.

CarFirst’s online systems are backed by a nationwide network of purchase centres, which purchase and exchange used cars and make hassle-free business deal for customers to sell their cars, it said.

Meezan Bank Group Head of Consumer Finance Arshad Majeed said that this alliance will prove to be mutually beneficial for both the organisations and would help in reaching a larger market.

