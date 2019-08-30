close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
Banknotes with Baqir’s signature soon

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir with effect from August 30, 2019 from the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation, a statement said on Thursday. The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors would continue to remain in circulation as legal tender, the statement said.

