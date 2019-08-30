close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Gold drops Rs200/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased by Rs200/tola in the local market on Thursday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs89,800/tola. Likewise, price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs170 to Rs76,990. Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $8 to $1,537/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business