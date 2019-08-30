Gold drops Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased by Rs200/tola in the local market on Thursday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs89,800/tola. Likewise, price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs170 to Rs76,990. Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $8 to $1,537/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
