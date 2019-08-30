Forex reserves rise to $15.629 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.629 billion during the week ended August 23 from $15.604 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $32 million to $8.271 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.358 billion from $7.366 billion in the previous week.
