Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Forex reserves rise to $15.629 billion

Business

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.629 billion during the week ended August 23 from $15.604 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $32 million to $8.271 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.358 billion from $7.366 billion in the previous week.

