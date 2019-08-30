Hascol Petroleum loses Rs11.1 billion in H1

KARACHI: Hascol Petroleum Limited on Thursday said it has incurred a loss of Rs11.168 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily on account of a sharp fall in net sales.

Analysts said a decline of 29 percent in net sales revenue as well as an increase in distribution and administrative expenses by 79 percent and 23 percent, respectively, weighed heavily on the company’s earnings.

A company statement showed that this red ink resulted in loss per share of Rs56.09 for the period under review compared to earnings per share of Rs5.16 in the same time last year when the company had posted a profit of Rs1.028 billion.

The company, in a separate notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange, pinned its disappointing performance on the extreme economic challenges prevailing in the country.

EPQL 6M profit up at Rs9.543 billion

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL) on Thursday said it has earned a profit of Rs9.543 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019, compared to Rs7.420 billion declared in same period last year. A statement said it resulted in earnings per share (EPS) Rs5.77, compared to an EPS of Rs4.91 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend for the half year at Rs1.5/share which is equivalent to 15 percent.

BIPL nets Rs581mln in HY2019

BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) announced a net profit of Rs581 million for the half-year (HY) 2019, which it said is over eight times higher than Rs65 million posted for the same period last year. A statement said the bank’s operating profit reached Rs1.789 billion, which was 13.7 times higher than numbers reported for the same period last year. The bank attributed this surge in pre-tax profits to an overall increase in net revenues by 63.6 percent, compared to HY2018.

Moreover, the cost to income ratio reduced to 66.8 percent during the period under review as compared to 96.3 percent in the same period a year earlier. It added that during the half-year the bank’s balance sheet demonstrated a robust growth on the strength of its extensive branch banking business and its recently rejuvenated sales structure.

Silkbank half-year profit hits Rs858 million

Silkbank Limited on Thursday said it has posted an operating (pre-tax) profit of Rs858 million for the half year ended June 30, 2019, banking on strong consumer financing and credit growth.

A statement said the financial results for the period under review were declared by the bank’s board of directors in their August 27, 2019 meeting. The bank said its net interest income grew Rs160 million reflecting a growth of 5 percent over the corresponding period of last year.

Deposits substantially increased by Rs16 billion as compared to December 2018, taking the total deposit base to Rs148 billion, which was evident of continued customer confidence in the bank, the statement added. The bank’s CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits improved from 67.27 percent in Dec 2018 to 69.83 percent in June 2019. Similarly, the bank said, its gross advances increased by Rs8 billion reflecting a growth of 8 percent in the first half of 2019.

The bank continued to maintain strong growth in its consumer lending and card divisions, which contributed significantly to its earnings momentum, the statement said.