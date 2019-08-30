Electricity generation up 3pc in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s overall electricity generation surged 3.0 percent to 14,231Gwh in July 2019 as against 13,751 Gwh in the corresponding period last year, data released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) suggests.

“Slender rise in power generation during the month is attributed to improvement in hydel and coal based generation, which exhibited a hefty increase of 19 percent and 17 percent in July,” an analyst at Pearl Securities said.

Coal-based power generation incremented 17 percent in July as government was committed to increase reliance on low-cost power generation.

Hydropower generation increased 19 percent owing to maximum power generation from Tarbela Hydel Power Station, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, and Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

Fuel oil- (RFO) based electricity generation declined 39 percent in July due to government’s shift towards other sources of power generation, which were significantly cheaper than RFO-based generation.

With the exception of coal-based plants that recorded 7.0 percent in their cost of generation in July to Rs5.62/Kwh, cost pertaining to other sources of power generation recorded notable rise during the month. Cost of RFO-based electricity generation surged 10 percent to Rs14.92/kWh, cost of gas-based generation surged 27 percent to Rs6.38/kWh, and cost of RLNG-based generation surged 15 percent to Rs14.29/Kwh in July.

Share of hydropower increased to 32.5 percent in overall electricity generation in July 2019, while share of coal-based generation inched up to 14.3 percent. Moreover, RLNG share remained flat at 24.7 percent, whereas RFO share plunged to a meagre 5.5 percent, while share of gas declined to 11.8 percent during July 2019.

Analysts believe RLNG, coal and hydel based generation would continue to increase their foothold in the country’s overall generation mix.

However, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) restrictions hindering issuance of Rs200 billion Sukuk issue by the government, the delay in resolution of mammoth circular debt would not only lead to accumulation of receivables but also impact the liquidity position of producers negatively.